App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2020 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude oil futures slip on easing US-Iran concerns

On the MCX, crude oil delivery for February contracts slipped Rs 10, or 0.24 percent, to Rs 4,200 per barrel with a business turnover of 3,858 lots.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil futures slipped 0.38 percent to Rs 4,186 per barrel on January 13 as traders trimmed their position tracking overseas cues. Oil prices edged down as the fear of a conflict between the United States and Iran eased although the decline was checked by the planned signing of an initial US-China trade deal this week, which could boost demand.

In the futures market, crude rates touched an intraday high of Rs 4,203 and an intraday low of Rs 4,174 on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). For the January series, the crude touched a low of Rs 3,825 and a high of Rs 4,670.

On the MCX, crude oil delivery for February contracts slipped Rs 10, or 0.24 percent, to Rs 4,200 per barrel with a business turnover of 3,858 lots.

Close

Crude oil for delivery in January contracts was down by Rs 11, or 0.26 to Rs 4,191 per barrel with a business volume of 26,643 lots.

related news

The value of the January contract traded so far is Rs 2,581.92 crore, and the February contract saw value of Rs 97.74 crore.

Crude oil prices edged lower in the last trading session, and it closed below 9- and 20-day EMA which is a negative sign. The price is trading near the strong support zone of Rs 4,200 levels. A breakdown below the mentioned levels may drag prices lower towards Rs 4,170-4,150 levels, according to Axis Securities.

C_Jan13

The brokerage advised its clients to sell the January crude at Rs 4,200 with stop-loss at Rs 4,230 and target of Rs 4,170-4,150.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude was marginally up 0.34 percent to $59.25 per barrel while Brent crude, the international benchmark, gained 0.38 percent to $65.23 per barrel.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 13, 2020 04:01 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.