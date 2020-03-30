App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude oil futures slip nearly 6% in afternoon trade

The value of April and May contracts traded so far is Rs 1,655.86 crore and Rs 34.44 crore, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Crude oil futures fell to Rs 1,603 per barrel on March 30 as participants increased their short positions. Oil prices slide as the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic darkens global demand outlook.

The Donald Trump government’s plan to fill US strategic petroleum reserve with 77 million barrels seems to be put on hold after Congressional leaders removed funding for it from a contentious COVID-19 aid package.

In the futures market, crude oil for April delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 1,800 and an intraday low of Rs 1,594 per barrel on the MCX. So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 1,594 and a high of Rs 4,186.

Close

Crude oil delivery for April slipped Rs 97, or 5.71 percent, to Rs 1,602 per barrel at 14:35 hours IST. The same for May delivery eased by Rs 63, or 3.23 percent, to Rs 1,889 per barrel.

related news

The value of April and May contracts traded so far is Rs 1,655.86 crore and Rs 34.44 crore, respectively.

"MCX crude oil is expected to trade negatively with resistance at Rs 1,700 level and intermediate resistance at Rs 1,650 level. Sell on every rise is advised, targeting lower support in the Rs 1,550-1,510 zone," Motilal Oswal said in a recent note.

West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 5.11 percent to $20.41 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark was down 5.62 percent to $26.38 per barrel.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 30, 2020 03:03 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news

most popular

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.