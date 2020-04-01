Crude oil futures slip nearly 6% in afternoon trade

Crude oil futures declined to Rs 1,579 per barrel on April 1 as participants increased their short positions. Oil prices fell sharply after a bigger build-up in US inventory heightened oversupply concerns.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that US crude inventories rose 10.5 million barrels for the week-ended March 28.

In the futures market, crude oil for April delivery touched an intraday high and low of Rs 1,658 and Rs 1,550 per barrel on the MCX, respectively. So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 1,550 and a high of Rs 4,186.

Crude oil delivery for April slipped Rs 99, or 5.89 percent, to Rs 1,581 per barrel at 14:40 hours IST. The same for May delivery eased Rs 87, or 4.4 percent to Rs 1,890 per barrel.

The value of April and May contracts traded so far is Rs 1,722.24 crore and Rs 27.53 crore, respectively.

"MCX crude oil is expected to trade negatively with resistance at Rs 1,695, followed by Rs 1,650 levels. Sell on the rise is advised, targeting lower support at Rs 1,550-1,510," Motilal Oswal said in a recent report.

West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 1.46 percent to $20.18 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, was down 5.12 percent to $25 per barrel.