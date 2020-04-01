App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 03:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude oil futures slip nearly 6% in afternoon trade

In the futures market, crude oil for April delivery touched an intraday high and low of Rs 1,658 and Rs 1,550 per barrel on the MCX, respectively

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil futures declined to Rs 1,579 per barrel on April 1 as participants increased their short positions. Oil prices fell sharply after a bigger build-up in US inventory heightened oversupply concerns.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that US crude inventories rose 10.5 million barrels for the week-ended March 28.

In the futures market, crude oil for April delivery touched an intraday high and low of Rs 1,658 and Rs 1,550 per barrel on the MCX, respectively. So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 1,550 and a high of Rs 4,186.

Close

Crude oil delivery for April slipped Rs 99, or 5.89 percent, to Rs 1,581 per barrel at 14:40 hours IST. The same for May delivery eased Rs 87, or 4.4 percent to Rs 1,890 per barrel.

related news

The value of April and May contracts traded so far is Rs 1,722.24 crore and Rs 27.53 crore, respectively.

"MCX crude oil is expected to trade negatively with resistance at Rs 1,695, followed by Rs 1,650 levels. Sell on the rise is advised, targeting lower support at Rs 1,550-1,510," Motilal Oswal said in a recent report.

West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 1.46 percent to $20.18 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, was down 5.12 percent to $25 per barrel.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 03:15 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news

most popular

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.