Crude oil futures slip nearly 2%, WTI trades below $40 a barrel

App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol 
/home/moneycontrol/commonstore/commonfiles/headband_data_live.json
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [title] => Exclusive keynote by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari at Small Business Virtual Summit with CISCO on 17th July - Register Now
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-08 00:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594146600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [rank] => 1
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [title] => LIVE Webinar: RSI - 5 Star Trading Strategy Webinar by Vishal B. Malkan . Watch Now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/malkansviews/?utm_source=Moneycontrol&utm_medium=Headdband
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Watchnow-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Watchnow-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [rank] => 2
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [rank] => 3
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [title] => Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Use Coupon: PRO365.
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => PRO365
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Ribbon
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [end_date] => 2020-07-31 23:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1596216600
            [rank] => 4
        )

)
Array
(
    [count] => 1
    [data] => Array
        (
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
                    [link] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
                    [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                        (
                            [category] => Top Band
                            [action] => Virtual Summit
                            [label] => From-Home
                        )

                )

        )

)
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2020 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude oil futures slip nearly 2%, WTI trades below $40 a barrel

In the futures market, crude oil for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 2,995 and an intraday low of Rs 2,944 per barrel on the MCX

Sandeep Sinha @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Crude oil futures dropped to Rs 2,991 per barrel on July 14 as participants increased their short positions on concerns over rising coronavirus cases in the US and other parts of the world as well as OPEC+ pre-announced plan to bring back additional 2 million barrels per day of oil supply from August.

Participants will take a further cue from the weekly inventory data released by the American Petroleum Institute later in the day.

“Crude oil prices ended down for the week after some buying before the weekend, after a bullish monthly report by IEA along with data from Baker Hughes showing that US energy firms cut the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating to a record low for a 10th week in a row”, said Navneet Damani, VP Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Close

While the oil market has undoubtedly made progress since 'Black April', the large, and in some countries, an accelerating number of COVID-19 cases is a disturbing reminder that the pandemic is not under control and risk to their market outlook is almost certainly to the downside to levels of WTI $35, Damani said.

related news

Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities said, crude oil prices traded lower on speculation over expectations of ease in output cut from OPEC.

The OPEC’s joint technical committee will meet for two days starting from July 14 to review the oil market situation.

In the futures market, crude oil for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 2,995 and an intraday low of Rs 2,944 per barrel on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 1,655 and a high of Rs 3,153.

Crude oil futures for July delivery slipped Rs 60, or 1.96 percent, to Rs 2,995 per barrel at 15:03 hours IST on a business turnover of 5,855 lots.

The same for August delivery edged lower by Rs 62, or 2.01 percent, to Rs 3,021 per barrel on a business volume of 163 lots.

The value of July and August's contracts traded so far is Rs 1,160.26 crore and Rs 7.79 crore, respectively.

Patel expects oil prices to trade sideways to down for the day with support at $38 and resistance at $41. "MCX July Crude Oil futures has support at Rs 2,920 and resistance at Rs 3,040."

West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 0.85 percent at $39.76 per barrel, while Brent crude, the London-based international benchmark, was down 0.66 percent to $42.44 per barrel.

For all commodities related news, click here
First Published on Jul 14, 2020 03:59 pm

tags #Brent crude #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #WTI crude

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.