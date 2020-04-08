Crude oil futures slip 8.43% in afternoon trade

Crude oil futures slipped to Rs 1,890 per barrel on April 8 as participants increased their short positions. Oil prices tumbled 9 percent on April 7 on doubts whether any producer cuts will be enough.

The market is likely to take further cues from the outcome of a video conference on April 9 between OPEC and its allies, including Russia, with regards to an output cut.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that US crude inventories rose to 9.27 million barrels for the week-ended April 3.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on April 7 said US crude production is expected to plummet by 470,000 bpd and demand to fall about 1.3 million bpd in 2020.

In the futures market, crude oil for April delivery touched an intraday high and low of Rs 2,043 and Rs 1,876 per barrel on MCX, respectively. So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 1,550 and a high of Rs 4,186.

Crude oil delivery for April declined Rs 174, or 8.43 percent, to Rs 1,896 per barrel at 14:40 hours IST. The same for May delivery dipped Rs 105, or 4.42 percent, to Rs 2,273 per barrel.

The value of April and May contracts traded so far is Rs 1,980.61 crore and Rs 155.54 crore, respectively.

MCX crude oil is likely to consolidate in a broad range, with support at Rs 1,830-1,760 and resistance at Rs 2,030-2,065, Motilal Oswal said in a recent report.

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 3.34 percent to $24.42 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up 0.69 percent to $32.09 per barrel.