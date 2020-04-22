App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 03:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude oil futures slip 33.61% in afternoon trade

In the futures market, crude oil for May delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 1,272 and an intraday low of Rs 848 per barrel on MCX.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil futures slipped to Rs 879 per barrel on April 22 while participants increased their short position as seen by the open interest. Brent crude futures plunged to its lowest level in two decades due to fall in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that US crude inventories rose 13.2 million barrels for the week ended April 17.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) of crude producers and some of its allies in the OPEC+ grouping, held an informal teleconference on April 21 to discuss the fall in oil prices caused by the COVID-19.

In the futures market, crude oil for May delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 1,272 and an intraday low of Rs 848 per barrel on the MCX. So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 848 and a high of Rs 3,905.

Crude oil delivery for May declined Rs 445, or 33.61 percent, to Rs 879 per barrel at 14:38 hours IST with a business turnover of 14,596 lots.

Crude oil delivery for June declined Rs 287, or 16.03 percent, to Rs 1,503 per barrel with a business volume of 1,134 lots.

The value of May and June contracts traded so far is Rs 676.04 crore and Rs 109.79 crore, respectively.

West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 4.84 percent to $11.01 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark declined 8.43 percent to $17.70 per barrel.

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 03:08 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news

