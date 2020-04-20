Crude oil futures slip 24% in afternoon trade

Crude oil futures slipped to Rs 1,092 per barrel on April 20 as participants trimmed their position tracking global cues. Oil prices declined on concerns that traders are quickly running out of room to store crude due to supply glut caused by the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic.

In the futures market, crude oil for April delivery touched an intraday high and low of Rs 1,385 and Rs 1,092 per barrel on the MCX, respectively. So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 1,092 and a high of Rs 4,186.

Crude oil delivery for April declined Rs 344, or 23.96 percent, to Rs 1,092 per barrel at 14:45 hours IST. The say for May delivery slipped Rs 220, or 10.92 percent, to Rs 1,794 per barrel.

The value of April and May contracts traded so far is Rs 862.02 crore and Rs 1,686.16 crore, respectively.

West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 7.83 percent to $23.07 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark declined 3.99 percent to $26.96 per barrel.