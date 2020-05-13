Crude oil futures slip 1.75%, Brent trades below $30 a barrel

Crude oil futures slipped to Rs 1,914 per barrel on May 13 as participants increased short position as seen by the open interest. The oil price fell on worries of a second wave of coronavirus that may force governments to take a guarded approach towards easing their economies.

The American Petroleum Insitute (API) reported that US crude inventories rose 7.6 million barrels for the week ended May 8.

Crude oil prices are holding their range of Rs1,900 per barrel on MCX as on one side, the demand slump is capping the rally and on the other, production cuts by Saudi Arabia and easing of lockdowns across major economies is supporting the prices, said Sunilkumar Katke, Head - Commodities & Currency, Axis Securities.

In the futures market, crude oil for May delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 1,949 and an intraday low of Rs 1,896 per barrel on MCX. So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 796 and a high of Rs 3,905.

Crude oil delivery for May lowered by Rs 34, or 1.75 percent, to Rs 1,914 per barrel at 14:56 hours IST with a business turnover of 6,039 lots.

Crude oil delivery for June eased Rs 42, or 2.07 percent, to Rs 1,987 per barrel with a business volume of 1,760 lots.

The value of May and June contracts traded so far is Rs 769.76 crore and Rs 28.19 crore, respectively.

With the May expiry coming close, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude may see some selling pressure but the inventories are high as demand is low in the US, Katke said. One can initiate a sell on MCX Crude at Rs 1,925, with a stoploss of Rs 1,975 targeting Rs 1,800 for the day.

Tapan Patel,Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities, said crude prices pared gains with a rise in inventories and demand growth worries on the second wave of COVID19 outbreak.

Crude oil prices declined after US API report showed an increase in inventories by 7.6 mb last week.

The worries over renewed infections in China and South Korea also pressured oil prices with other riskier assets.

Patel expects prices to witness resistance near $27 and support at $22. MCX Crude oil May futures has support at Rs 1,830 with resistance at Rs 1,970.

WTI crude declined 1.47 percent at $25.40 per barrel, while Brent crude, the London-based international benchmark was down 1.93 percent to $29.40 per barrel.