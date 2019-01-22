App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 11:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

Crude oil futures slip 0.88% on weak global cues

At the MCE, crude oil for delivery in February shed Rs 34, or 0.88 percent, to trade at Rs 3,842 per barrel with a business volume of 7,951 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Crude oil futures fell 0.88 percent to Rs 3,842 per barrel on January 22 after participants reduced exposure, in tune with a weak trend in Asian markets.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in February shed Rs 34, or 0.88 percent, to trade at Rs 3,842 per barrel with a business volume of 7,951 lots.

Marketmen said the fall in crude oil futures was mostly due to trimming of positions by traders in tandem with a weakening trend in Asian trade.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.63 percent to USD 53.70. Brent, used to price international oil, fell 0.80 percent to trade at USD 62.24 a barrel.
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 11:50 am

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #India #markets

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

