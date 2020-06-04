App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude oil futures slip 0.43% in afternoon trade

In the futures market, crude oil for June delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 2,791 and an intraday low of Rs 2,751 per barrel on MCX.

Sandeep Sinha @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil futures declined to Rs 2,769 per barrel on June 4 as participants increased their short positions. Uncertainty around OPEC production cut deal also weighed on crude prices.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that US crude inventories fell by 2.08 million barrels for the week ended May 29.

Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities said Crude oil prices gave up the gains on uncertainties over extension of output cut deal from OPEC plus nations. The OPEC and other members are struggling to get a common consent to extend the output cut. However, Saudi Arabia and Russia has agreed to extend output cuts in July. Crude oil prices declined on bearish weekly inventory data with rise in product inventories.

In the futures market, crude oil for June delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 2,791 and an intraday low of Rs 2,751 per barrel on MCX. So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 1,361 and a high of Rs 4,415.

Crude oil delivery for June decreased Rs 12, or 0.43 percent, to Rs 2,768 per barrel at 15:10 hours IST with a business turnover of 5,500 lots.

Crude oil delivery for July eased Rs 10, or 0.35 percent, to Rs 2,810 per barrel with a business volume of 243 lots.

The value of June and July contracts traded so far is Rs 918.54 crore and Rs 5.11 crore, respectively.

Patel expects oil prices to trade lower for the day with support at $34 and resistance at $38. MCX Crude oil June futures has support at Rs 2710 with resistance at Rs 2830.

West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 1.98 percent at $36.55 per barrel, while Brent crude, the London-based international benchmark was down 1.31 percent to $39.27 per barrel.

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 03:28 pm

