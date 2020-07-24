App
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude oil futures slip 0.22%, WTI trades above $41 a barrel

In the futures market, crude oil for August delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 3,155 and an intraday low of Rs 3,057 per barrel on the MCX

Sandeep Sinha @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Crude oil futures retreated to Rs 3,103 per barrel on July 24 as participants increased their short positions. Black gold slipped due to correction in US equity market on July 23 after Labour Department data showed that initial unemployment claims jumped to 1.416 million, casting doubts over a demand recovery and increased geopolitical tensions.

“Today's (July 24) rise seems just a retracement as the undertone is bearish on escalating US-China tensions and rising virus cases. A weaker dollar has supported the bulls, but there might a bounce back in the dollar as it is trading near a strong trend line support. Crude may trade choppy with a downward bias on the back of a rebound in dollar and escalating US-China tensions,” said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

In the futures market, crude oil for August delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 3,155 and an intraday low of Rs 3,057 per barrel on the MCX. So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 2,520 and a high of Rs 3,182.

Crude oil futures for August delivery slipped Rs 7, or 0.22 percent, to Rs 3,109 per barrel at 15:10 hours IST on a business turnover of 3,521 lots. The same for September delivery dipped by Rs 1, or 0.03 percent, to Rs 3,132 per barrel on a business volume of 58 lots.

The value of August and September's contracts traded so far is Rs 968.61 crore and Rs 3.13 crore, respectively.

Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities, expects oil prices to trade sideways to down for the day with support at $40 and resistance at $43. "MCX August Crude Oil futures has support at Rs 3,020 and resistance at Rs 3,180."

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.93 percent at $41.45 per barrel, while Brent crude, the London-based international benchmark, was up 0.88 percent at $43.69 per barrel.

First Published on Jul 24, 2020 03:50 pm

tags #Brent crude #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #WTI crude

