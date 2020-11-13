Crude oil futures slips nearly 3% to Rs 3,034 per barrel on rising US inventory, COVID concerns

Crude oil futures edged lower to Rs 3,034 per barrel on November 13 as participants increased their short position as seen by the open interest. The crude oil price fell on increase in US crude stockpiles and equity market concerns on rising COVID cases across the US and Europe.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that US crude inventories surged by 5.15 million barrels for the week ended November 6.

Sunand Subramaniam, Senior Research Associate at Choice Broking said, “For the week ahead, we are expecting Global and MCX crude prices to be bearish with a rise in US crude inventories and American stockpiles. Moreover, the possible second wave of COVID-19 in US and Europe with a possible further rise in Dollar index due to the same could limit major upside movement in global crude prices.”

Furthermore, the market has already discounted COVID-19 vaccine news which may not further support global crude prices. The market is expected to give focus on the upcoming OPEC meeting on November 30, where the member nations may possibly ease supply cuts, he said.

West Texas Intermediate crude was up 1.12 percent quoting at $40.66 per barrel, while Brent crude, the London-based international benchmark dropped 0.83 percent to $43.17 per barrel.

MCX iCOMDEX Crude Oil Index inched lower 103.13 points, or 2.85 percent, at 3,515.71 at 16:49.

In the futures market, crude oil for November delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 3,048 and an intraday low of Rs 3,004 per barrel on MCX. So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 2,540 and a high of Rs 3,204.

Crude oil delivery for November declined Rs 89, or 2.85 percent, to Rs 3,034 per barrel at 16:52 hours IST with a business turnover of 4,030 lots.

Crude oil delivery for December slides Rs 93, or 2.95 percent, to Rs 3,058 per barrel with a business volume of 115 lots.

The value of November and December’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,171.15 crore and Rs 4.39 crore, respectively.

Trading strategy

Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

Crude oil prices traded lower with benchmark WTI crude oil prices fell below $41 per barrel on Friday. MCX Crude oil November futures were trading down by nearly 3 percent to Rs 3,035 by noon session reflecting correction in global oil prices.

Crude oil prices traded under pressure as growing virus infections has threatened fuel demand recovery from Europe and the US. The surprise surge in weekly crude oil inventories triggered selling in crude oil prices.

We expect crude oil prices to trade down with support at $39 and resistance at $42. MCX Crude oil November has support at Rs 2,980, resistance at Rs 3,090.