Crude oil futures rises 0.77% on Libyan oil disruption

Crude oil futures gained 0.77 percent to Rs 4,194 per barrel on January 20 as participants increased their long position, as seen by the open interest. The prices were getting support after two large crude production facilities in Libya started closing down after a military blockade.

Crude prices settled last week with a modest gain as markets cherished the prospects for an increase in global demand in the wake easing tensions between US and China, and the United States' Senate approval for NAFTA this week. The hopes for accelerating demand growth is the main trigger for the prices to remain on the positive end as it has a number one influence on oil, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said in its weekly report.

In the futures market, crude rates touched an intraday high of Rs 4,222, and an intraday low of Rs 4,165 on the MCX. For the February series, the crude touched a low of Rs 4,050 and a high of Rs 4,663.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil delivery for March contracts rose Rs 29, or 0.70 percent, to Rs 4,197 per barrel with a business turnover of 532 lots.

The crude for delivery in February contracts gained Rs 30, or 0.72 to Rs 4,192 per barrel with a business volume of 20,059 lots.

The value of the February contracts that have been traded so far is Rs 2,040.76 crore, and that of March contracts saw a value of Rs 28.98 crore.

MCX Crude oil recovered from its lows of last week, and closed at Rs 4162 levels. Crude oil managed to take its critical short term support near Rs 4050 levels. Going ahead the commodity is expected to move higher towards Rs 4320 levels, which remains a strong resistance zone for the commodity, according to Motilal Oswal.

The brokerage also said 14-period RSI has moved above 50 mark which is supporting strength in the prices of the commodity. Buying on dips is thus advised. On the lower side, immediate support zone for the crude oil is placed at Rs 4150 level while major support is placed at Rs 4050 level. Major resistance is placed at Rs 4320 level and at the Rs 445 level.