Crude oil futures rise marginally to Rs 2,758 per barrel, a day after sharp sell-off

Crude oil futures surged to Rs 2,758 per barrel on September 9 as participants increased their long position as seen by the open interest. Crude oil prices recovered after a sharp sell-off of 7.6 percent yesterday on concerns of demand recovery and falling equities soured market sentiments.

Crude prices have been under pressure due to strength in the US dollar, Brexit uncertainty, rising US-China tensions and surging coronavirus cases globally.

Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities said, Crude oil prices pared previous losses on Wednesday with recovery in US equity futures after shedding more than 7 percent on Tuesday. Earlier, Crude oil prices traded under pressure as growing coronavirus cases weighed on prices, as India, Great Britain, Spain, and several parts of the United States reported record cases.

“NYMEX crude trades higher near $37.35/bbl as the rebound is seen from lower levels. Crude has slipped to mid-June lows as sell-off in the equity market and gains in the US dollar is coupled with rising OPEC production and signs of weaker demand in the physical market. Crude may remain under pressure as selling might re-emerge at higher levels unless US equity markets stabilize or we see a sharp drop in US crude stocks”, said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

In the futures market, crude oil for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 2,768 and an intraday low of Rs 2,675 per barrel on MCX. So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 2,672 and a high of Rs 3,285.

Crude oil delivery for September gained Rs 53, or 1.96 percent, to Rs 2,758 per barrel at 15:31 hours IST with a business turnover of 4,118 lots.

Crude oil delivery for October rose Rs 50, or 1.81 percent, to Rs 2,809 per barrel with a business volume of 259 lots.

The value of September and October’s contracts traded so far is Rs 934.72 crore and Rs 15.96 crore, respectively.

Patel expects oil prices to trade up for the day with MCX Crude oil September futures has support at Rs 2,670 with resistance at Rs 2,810.

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 1.85 percent at $37.44 per barrel, while Brent crude, the London-based international benchmark was up 1.23 percent to $40.27 per barrel.