Crude oil futures rise 2.15% to Rs 3,989; Brent trades above $57 a barrel

Crude oil futures rose to Rs 3,989 per barrel on February 2 as participants increased their long position as seen by the open interest. Crude oil price gained on risk-on sentiment on the equity markets and expectations that Saudi Arabia-led OPEC+ would curb production in the first quarter.

Crude oil was supported by the snowstorm in US Northeast, which increased winter fuel demand and pushed prices higher.

“Global oil supply is down in Q1 2021 compared to last quarter on OPEC+ and Saudi Arabian output restraint supporting markets in the face of slowing demand. We see a rising call on OPEC for the second half of 2021, but we believe oil prices will be weighed down by the return of Iranian and US oil,” said Shin Kim, Head of Supply and Production Analytics, S&P Global Platts.

"We see a growing risk that an Iranian nuclear deal could come as soon as Q2 and pencil in the return of 1 million b/d of Iranian oil by end-2021. US supply will also start to turn higher by mid-2021, after facing declines through H2 2020 and H1 2021," Kim noted.

She added that US drilling and completion activity continues to rise with the improvement in oil prices over recent weeks/months.

West Texas Intermediate crude was up 1.83 percent to $54.53 per barrel, while Brent crude, the London-based international benchmark, rose 1.79 percent to $57.34 per barrel.

MCX iCOMDEX Crude Oil Index inched higher 95.45 points, or 2.15 percent, at 4,532.77 at 15:41.

In the futures market, crude oil for February delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 3,992 and an intraday low of Rs 3,944 per barrel on MCX. So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 3,486 and a high of Rs 3,992.

Crude oil delivery for February gained Rs 84, or 2.15 percent, to Rs 3,989 per barrel at 15:41 hours IST with a business turnover of 5,514 lots.

Crude oil delivery for March edged higher by Rs 80, or 2.04 percent to Rs 3,999 per barrel with a business volume of 59 lots.

The value of February and March’scontracts traded so far is Rs 1,096.49 crore and Rs 1.91 crore, respectively.

Trading strategy

Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

Crude oil prices have regained momentum on fuel demand recovery hopes over vaccine rollouts. The effect of output cuts from OPEC plus and Saudi Arabia has also supported oil prices to trade firm for the day.

We expect crude oil prices to trade sideways to up with support at $53 and resistance at $56. MCX Crude oil February has support at Rs.3890 and resistance at Rs.4020.

