Crude oil futures rise 1.67% to Rs 2,794, Brent trades above $40 a barrel

Crude oil futures rose to Rs 2,794 per barrel on September 15 as participants increased their long position as seen by the open interest. Crude oil prices gained as investors covered short positions ahead of OPEC+ meet later in the week.

The crude oil price has been supported by the recovery in the US equity markets and choppiness in the US dollar. Storm Sally has turned into a category 2 hurricane and causing second shut-in of production in the Gulf of Mexico in less than a month.

However, OPEC lowered 2020 global oil demand forecast by 400,000 barrels per day to average 90.2 million bpd in its monthly report.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) cut its 2020 outlook by 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 91.7 million bpd, citing caution about the pace of economic recovery, Reuters reported.

Tapan Patel, senior analyst (commodities), HDFC Securities, said, “Crude oil prices have kept lower trading range on lower demand concerns and fear of supply overhang. Crude oil prices got some support on Hurricane threat in the Gulf of Mexico over possible supply disruption. The IEA has trimmed oil demand outlook for 2020 which may keep upside limited in the prices for the day.”

“NYMEX crude trades higher near $37.91/bbl, a gain of 1.74 percent. Crude seems to be supported from production shutdowns in the Gulf of Mexico, forecast of lower US shale production and recovery in the US equity markets. However, OPEC’s downbeat demand forecast and the possibility of higher Libyan supply might cap the gains. Crude may remain range-bound amid mixed factors but storm concerns may keep a floor to prices," said Ravindra Rao, VP-head, commodity research at Kotak Securities.

In the futures market, crude oil for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 2,795 and an intraday low of Rs 2,727 per barrel on the MCX. So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 2,672 and a high of Rs 3,285.

Crude oil delivery for September gained Rs 46, or 1.67 percent, to Rs 2,794 per barrel at 15:25 hours IST, with a business turnover of 4,555 lots.

Crude oil delivery for October rose Rs 45, or 1.62 percent, to Rs 2,827 per barrel with a business volume of 260 lots.

The value of September and October’s contracts traded so far is Rs 657.57 crore and Rs 10.19 crore, respectively.

Patel expects MCX September oil prices to trade sideways to down for the day with support placed at Rs 2,690 with resistance at Rs 2,810.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 1.64 percent at $37.87 per barrel, while Brent crude, the London-based international benchmark gained 1.46 percent to $40.19 per barrel.