Crude oil futures rise 1.16% to Rs 2,879 per barrel in afternoon trade

Crude oil futures edged higher to Rs 2,879 per barrel on October 27 as participants increased their long positions. Prices rose due to supply disruption caused by hurricane Zeta, but the upside was capped by surging coronavirus cases and growing production in Libya.

According to US Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, about 15.87 percent of Gulf of Mexico crude production was shut as of October 26 owing to hurricane Zeta, which is likely to move towards the US Gulf Coast.

Libya is set to resume production from last major oil fields after a ceasefire in its civil war, moving the nation a step closer to boosting output to 1 million barrels a day.

OPEC’s Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo on October 26 said at the virtual India Energy Forum that oil market recovery may take longer than expected due to rising COVID cases across the globe.

West Texas Intermediate crude was up 1.01 percent at $38.95 per barrel, while Brent crude, the London-based international benchmark, rose 0.91 percent to $41.18 per barrel.

MCX iCOMDEX Crude Oil Index jumped 37.08 points, or 1.12 percent, to 3,334.94 at 15:42 hours.

“Focus may continue to be on US economic data, storm activity in Atlantic and development relating to US stimulus and virus development,” said Ravindra Rao, VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities.

In the futures market, crude oil for November delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 2,883 and a low of Rs 2,852 per barrel on the MCX. So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 2,798 and a high of Rs 3,127.

Crude oil for November delivery surged Rs 33, or 1.16 percent, to Rs 2,879 per barrel at 15:44 hours IST on a business turnover of 4,165 lots. The same for December delivery gained Rs 9, or 0.31 percent, to Rs 2,904 per barrel on a business volume of 71 lots.

The value of November and December’s contracts traded so far is Rs 821.33 crore and Rs 0.29 crore, respectively.

Trading strategy

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International and domestic oil prices pause sell-off this Tuesday afternoon session as the US Gulf Coast energy sector prepared for another storm. Oil producers halted offshore production in the Gulf of Mexico as a storm strengthened and looked likely to threaten the United States as a hurricane.

Upside remained capped as coronavirus cases continued to surge in the United States and Europe and could dent demand for the fuel. Upside was also capped by Libya's rebound in crude production which raised fears of oversupply.

Technically, NYMEX WTI Crude Oil has halted its downside momentum where it is sustaining above $38.40 levels indicating some sideways momentum where it can trade in a range of $38.07-$39.05 levels.

MCX Crude Oil November is trading below 21 as well as 50 Daily Moving Average where below Rs 2,840 could see Rs 2,760-2,700 levels. Resistance is at 2,920 levels

Strategy for Crude Oil November for the rest of the session is sell in the range Rs 2,880-2,890 of with the stop loss Rs 2,930 and a target of Rs 2,780.

For all commodities related news, click here

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.