Crude oil futures rise 0.32% to Rs 4,452 per barrel; WTI trades below $60

Crude oil futures jumped to Rs 4,452 per barrel on April 9 as participants increased their long positions as seen by the open interest. Crude oil witnessed mixed trade as traders await fresh trigger for any further cues.

The energy commodity traded firm after a gap-up start in the afternoon session tracking the subdued global trend.

The black gold has been trading higher than 5, 50, 100 and 200 days' moving averages but lower than the 20-day moving average on the daily chart. The momentum indicator Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.41 indicating neutral momentum in prices.

The rise in US Crude oil rig count and the higher price has fuelled expectations that the US output may increase in the coming months. Also weighing on the price is OPEC+ decision to gradually increase supply, and increasing efforts to ease US-Iran tensions also fuelled concerns about higher supply from Tehran.

“NYMEX crude trades marginally higher near $59.6 per barrel. Crude trades mixed as support from weaker US dollar, a second weekly decline in US crude oil stocks, optimism about the US economy and global growth is countered by rising virus cases, mixed economic data and prospect of higher supply from OPEC, Iran and the US. Crude may witness mixed trade amid lack of clear cues; however, rising virus cases and the prospect of higher supply may keep pressure on prices,” said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

West Texas Intermediate crude was marginally up 0.05 percent to $59.63 per barrel, while Brent crude, the London-based international benchmark eased 0.14 percent to $63.11 per barrel.

MCX iCOMDEX Crude Oil Index rose 16.27 points, or 0.33 percent, at 5,003.98 at 16:33.

In the futures market, crude oil for April delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 4,476 and an intraday low of Rs 4,429 per barrel on MCX. So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 4,102 and a high of Rs 4,985.

Crude oil delivery for April gained Rs 14, or 0.32 percent, to Rs 4,452 per barrel at 16:35 hours IST with a business turnover of 7,596 lots.

Crude oil delivery for May soared Rs 13, or 0.29 percent to Rs 4,468 per barrel with a business volume of 448 lots.

The value of April and May’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,547.94 crore and Rs 23.41 crore, respectively.

Trading Strategy

Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

Crude oil prices are expected to trade sideways to down for the day with resistance at $61 and support at $58 per barrel. MCX Crude oil April has support at Rs 4,360 and resistance at Rs 4,490.

