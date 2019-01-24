App
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 12:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crude oil futures rise 0.32% as investors widen position

Analysts said the rise in crude oil futures was largely due to raising of bets by participants, but a weak trend in global market, capped the gains.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Crude oil prices edged up 0.32 percent to Rs 3,753 per barrel in futures trade Thursday as speculators widened their bets despite a weak trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in February was up by Rs 12, or 0.32 per cent, to Rs 3,753 per barrel in a business turnover of 6,286 lots.

Analysts said the rise in crude oil futures was largely due to raising of bets by participants, but a weak trend in global market, capped the gains.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude prices fell 0.29 per cent to $60.95, while Brent, used to price international oils, was down 0.31 per cent at $60.95 a barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 12:28 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news

