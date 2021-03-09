Crude oil futures pare gains on demand concerns and higher prices

Source: Reuters

Crude oil futures traded firm at Rs 4,778 per barrel on March 9 as participants reduced their positions as seen by the open interest.

Crude oil pared gains as risk premium fade after the drone attack on a Saudi oil facility did not cause any loss of production and higher prices may slowdown demand recovery.

The black gold has been trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200 days' moving averages on the daily chart. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.28 which indicates positive momentum in prices.

The energy failed to hold gains as market players assessed implication of higher crude oil price on demand as well as non-OPEC supply and general inflation expectations.

Only 7 US oil refineries out of 18 that were down due to the Texas Freeze resume normal operation as of Monday, Bloomberg reported.

According to the US CFTC report, speculators for NYMEX crude futures raised net long position by 1.4 percent after cutting it by 0.6 percent a week ago. Brent crude speculators cut net long position by 0.4 percent after raising it by 0.2 percent a week ago.

The spread between WTI and Brent May contract widened to $3.19/bbl to $3.44/bbl as Brent crude rose more than WTI. WTI prices have been more volatile as market players are trying to assess the impact of recent cold weather on both demand and supply.

“NYMEX crude trades mixed near $65.37 per barrel recovering from early losses amid weak US dollar. Crude trades mixed as support from OPEC’s production stance, higher Chinese imports and US stimulus progress is countered by firmer US dollar and lack of any supply disruption due to recent attack on Saudi facilities by Yemeni Houthis. Crude may witness volatile trade as traders assess the implication of OPEC's production stance," said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 0.40 percent to $65.31 per barrel, while Brent crude, the London-based international benchmark edged higher 0.56 percent to $68.62 per barrel.

MCX iCOMDEX Crude Oil Index increased 6.79 points, or 0.13 percent, at 5,402.54 at 15:23.

In the futures market, crude oil for March delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 4,819 and an intraday low of Rs 4,715 per barrel on the MCX. So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 3,800 and a high of Rs 4,967.

Crude oil delivery for March gained Rs 9, or 0.19 percent, to Rs 4,778 per barrel at 15:24 hours IST with a business turnover of 5,098 lots.

Crude oil delivery for April rose Rs 17, or 0.36 percent to Rs 4,797 per barrel with a business volume of 425 lots.

The value of March and April’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,046.98 crore and Rs 15.31 crore, respectively.

Trading Strategy

Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

Crude oil prices were up on fuel demand recovery hopes with progress on the $1.9 trillion stimulus package and expectations of bullish weekly inventory data. However, the eased Middle East tensions on attack on Saudi oil facilities have dragged oil prices down from recent highs.

Crude oil prices are expected to trade sideways to down for the day with resistance at $67 and support at $63 per barrel. MCX Crude oil March has support at Rs 4,670, resistance at Rs 4,820.

