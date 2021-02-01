MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Crude oil futures jump nearly 1% to Rs 3,858 per barrel on vaccine optimism

In the futures market, crude oil for February delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 3,858 and an intraday low of Rs 3,825 per barrel on the MCX.

Sandeep Sinha
Mumbai / February 01, 2021 / 05:36 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Crude oil futures edged higher to Rs 3,858 per barrel on February 1 as participants increased their long position as seen by the open interest. The crude oil price had declined 0.39 percent last week on the MCX.

Crude oil prices extended gain after a gap up open in the evening session tracking positive global cues.

The number of rigs drilling crude oil in the US increased by 6 to 295 rigs for the week to January 29, said Baker Hughes in a weekly report. The rigs count rose for the 10 successive weeks.

“Crude Oil prices rose in starting of the week, but showed signs of exhaustion after the inventory data came. Data shows that demand is decreasing, but near $50 the support is coming due to supply cut from the Middle East countries. Frankly speaking, we are in the range bound market, so buy from the support and sell near resistance is a good strategy for the week," said Kshitij Purohit, Lead, Commodities and Currency at CapitalVia Global Research Ltd.

He advised traders to buy MCX Crude Oil around Rs 3,780 – 3,760 levels with stop loss below Rs 3,720 and a target of Rs 3,920. 

Close

Related stories

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 0.92 percent to $52.68 per barrel, while Brent crude, the London-based international benchmark soared 1.25 percent to $55.71 per barrel.

MCX iCOMDEX Crude Oil Index inched higher 46.58 points, or 1.07 percent, at 4,387.32 at 17:08.

In the futures market, crude oil for February delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 3,858 and an intraday low of Rs 3,825 per barrel on the MCX. So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 3,486 and a high of Rs 3,958.

Crude oil delivery for February gained Rs 38, or 0.99 percent, to Rs 3,858 per barrel at 17:09 hours IST with a business turnover of 4,138 lots. 

Crude oil delivery for March jumped Rs 41, or 1.07 percent, to Rs 3,867 per barrel with a business volume of 44 lots.

The value of February and March’s contracts traded so far is Rs 854.62 crore and Rs 1.61 crore, respectively.

Trading strategy

Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

Crude oil prices traded higher on demand optimism amid vaccine rollouts and lower supply concerns. The investment sentiments have improved huge scaled vaccination programmes which boosted hopes for fuel demand recovery. The voluntary supply cuts from Saudi Arabia has also landed support to oil prices.

We expect crude oil prices to trade sideways to up with support at $51.80 and resistance at $54. MCX Crude oil February has support at Rs 3,790, resistance at Rs 3,942.

For all commodities-related news, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Sandeep Sinha
TAGS: #Brent crude #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #WTI crude
first published: Feb 1, 2021 05:36 pm

Must Listen

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.