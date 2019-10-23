App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude oil futures in red on increase in US crude stock

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in December fell Rs 18, or 0.47 percent, to Rs 3,847 per barrel

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil futures for November delivery slipped Rs 20 to Rs 3,832 per barrel on October 23 after API data showed the US crude stock rose 4.5 million barrels to 437 million barrels for the week-ended October 18. However, the fall was capped after OPEC+ group pledged to cut oil output by 1.2 million barrels per day until March 2020.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in December fell Rs 18, or 0.47 percent, to Rs 3,847 per barrel.

The value of the November and December contracts traded so far is Rs 2,357.35 crore and Rs 20.61 crore, respectively.

Close

MCX crude oil has immediate support at Rs 3,815, with resistance at Rs 3,890-3,925, according to Motilal Oswal report. The brokerage firm said bias look positive for the session as long as Rs 3,760 support holds.

related news

Traders will look for further direction from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), which will release data later in the day.

In the international market, Brent crude oil futures were marginally down 51 cents, or 0.89 percent, at $59.17 a barrel by 9:45 am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 57 cents, or 1.05 percent, at $53.91 per barrel.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 23, 2019 03:38 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.