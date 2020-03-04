Crude oil futures gains 1.78% in afternoon trade

Crude oil futures rose to Rs 3,502 per barrel on March 4 as participants widened their long positions as seen by open interest. Oil prices gained on hopes that OPEC+ will opt for deeper output cuts to offset the slump in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

In the futures market, crude oil touched an intraday high of Rs 3,552 and a low of Rs 3,478 per barrel on MCX. For March series, crude touched a low of Rs 3,206 and a high of Rs 4,604 per bbl.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil delivery for March gained Rs 45, or 1.3 percent, to Rs 3,502 per barrel.

The same for April climbed Rs 62, or 1.78 percent, to Rs 3,548 per barrel.

The value of the February and March contracts traded so far is Rs 5,506.84 crore and Rs 131.29 crore, respectively.

MCX crude oil is expected to trade positively with support at Rs 3,430 and Rs 3,470 levels, Motilal Oswal said. The brokerage firm advised clients to buy targeting higher resistance in the Rs 3,550-3,585 zone.

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.74 percent to $47.53 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up 0.71 percent to $52.23 per barrel.