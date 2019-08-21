App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 01:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crude oil futures gain on firm global cues

Analysts said building up of positions by participants tracking a firm trend in global market supported the rise in crude futures here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil futures rose by Rs 29 to Rs 4,050 per barrel on August 21 as speculators raised bets amid a firm trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in September was up by Rs 29, or 0.72 percent, at Rs 4,050 per barrel with a business turnover of 22,290 lots.

Meanwhile, US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude prices were up by 0.23 percent at USD 56.34 and, Brent crude the international benchmark rose 0.55 percent to USD 60.36 a barrel.

First Published on Aug 21, 2019 01:12 pm

