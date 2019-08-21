Crude oil futures gain on firm global cues

Crude oil futures rose by Rs 29 to Rs 4,050 per barrel on August 21 as speculators raised bets amid a firm trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in September was up by Rs 29, or 0.72 percent, at Rs 4,050 per barrel with a business turnover of 22,290 lots.

Analysts said building up of positions by participants tracking a firm trend in global market supported the rise in crude futures here.