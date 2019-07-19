App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 01:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crude oil futures gain on firm global cues

Analysts said the rise in crude oil futures was largely in tandem with a firm trend in global market.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil prices rose 0.76 percent to Rs 3,844 per barrel in futures trade on July 19 as speculators raised their exposure on firm global clues.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for July contracts went up by Rs 29, or 0.76 percent, to Rs 3,844 per barrel in a business turnover of 14,542 lots.



Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate rose 0.96 percent to USD 55.83, while international benchmark Brent went up 1.53 percent to USD 62.88 per barrel at New York Mercantile Exchange.
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 01:27 pm

