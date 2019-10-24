Crude oil futures gain on domestic demand

On the MCX, crude for delivery in November traded higher by Rs 11, 0.28 percent, at Rs 3,959 per barrel in 18,786 lots.
Crude oil prices gained Rs 11 at Rs 3,959 per barrel on October 24 as speculators created fresh positions on spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in November traded higher by Rs 11, 0.28 percent, at Rs 3,959 per barrel in 18,786 lots.
Crude oil for December was quoting higher by Rs 10, or 0.25 percent, at Rs 3,972 per barrel in 269 lots.
Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude prices higher in futures trade.
Globally, West Texas Intermediate was 0.61 percent down at $55.63 per barrel.Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark declined 0.29 percent at $60.99 per barrel in New York.
