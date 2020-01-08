Crude oil futures gain after Iran missile attacks on US base in Iraq

Crude oil futures gained Rs 35, or 0.78 percent to Rs 4529 per barrel on January 8 after Iran launched missile attacks on US forces in Iraq. The latest incident has increased tension in the Middle East and there are concerns that crude supplies could be disrupted.

According to Prakash Prabhu, Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal, MCX crude oil has formed triangle pattern on daily charts and has given a breakout sign. The Relative Strength Index is well above 50 which indicates a bullish trend in the medium term.

He saw Rs 4,300 level as a key support level on the downside, and if crude prices fall below this mark, the bullish trend could reverse. The price of crude may move towards the next resistance zone of Rs 4,810 levels and daily close above Rs 4,810 may result in crude oil moving towards Rs 5,200 levels, he said..

In the futures market, crude rate touched an intraday high of Rs 4,590 and an intraday low of Rs 4,519 on MCX. For the January series, it touched a low of Rs 3,825 and a high of Rs 4,670.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil delivery for February contracts gained Rs 24, or 0.53 percent, to Rs 4,519 per barrel with a business turnover of 2,406 lots.

The crude for delivery in January contracts was up by Rs 23, or 0.51 to Rs 4,517 per barrel with a business volume of 26,038 lots.

The value of the January contract traded so far is Rs 5,666.97 crore and February contract saw value of Rs 231.61 crore.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude was marginally up 0.16 percent to $62.80 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, gained 0.30 per cent to $68.47 per barrel.