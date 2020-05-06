App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude oil futures gain 4.6%, WTI trades above $25/barrel

In the futures market, crude oil for May delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 1,964 and an intraday low of Rs 1,845 per barrel on the MCX

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil futures jumped to Rs 1,955 per barrel on May 6 as participants increased their long positions. Prices gained on expectations of a recovery in vehicular traffic, which will boost fuel demand as many Asian and European countries ease lockdown.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that US crude inventories rose 8.4 million barrels for the week ended May 1.

Crude oil prices held steady on expectations of a rise in weekly crude oil and product inventories. The output cut from OPEC+ nations and reopening of lockdown in several nations may support crude oil prices, said Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities.

Close

In the futures market, crude oil for May delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 1,964 and an intraday low of Rs 1,845 per barrel on the MCX. So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 796 and a high of Rs 3,905.

Crude oil delivery for May rose Rs 86, or 4.6 percent, to Rs 1,955 per barrel at 14:55 hours IST on a business turnover of 7,590 lots. The same for June delivery gained Rs 69, or 3.37 percent, to Rs 2,115 per barrel on a business volume of 1,157 lots.

The value of May and June contracts traded so far is Rs 1,028.54 crore and Rs 24.52 crore, respectively.

Patel expects WTI to face resistance near $27 per barrel with support at $22. "See support for MCX May Crude Oil at Rs 1,700 and resistance at Rs 2,100."

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 3.34 percent at $25.38 per barrel, while Brent, the London-based international benchmark, rose 1.97 percent to $31.58 per barrel.

For All Commodities Related News - Click Here

First Published on May 6, 2020 03:37 pm

tags #Brent crude #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news #WTI crude

