Crude oil futures gain 30% in afternoon trade

Crude oil futures rose to Rs 1,218 per barrel on April 23 as participants increased their long positions. Oil prices rebounded after the record fall as some producers started to cut production to overcome the supply glut caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Black gold received support from the US President Donald Trump’s tweet instructing US Navy “to shoot and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ship at sea” last night forcing short sellers to cover their positions.

The US Energy Information Agency reported that US crude inventories rose 15 million barrels to 518.6 million barrels for the week ended April 17 against a 15.2 million barrels increase forecast by analysts.

In the futures market, crude oil for May delivery touched an intraday high and low of Rs 1,238 and Rs 960 per barrel on the MCX. So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 848 and a high of Rs 3,905.

Crude oil delivery for May gained Rs 281, or 29.99 percent, to Rs 1,218 per barrel at 14:32 hours IST. The same for June delivery jumped Rs 178, or 11.32 percent, to Rs 1,751 per barrel.

The value of May and June contracts traded so far is Rs 709.91 crore and Rs 105.39 crore, respectively.

"The demand in the global market seems dicey with rising reports of COVID-19 infections on a daily basis. Oil prices are likely to plunge in May as well," said Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking.

West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 11.10 percent to $15.31 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark was up 7.76 percent to $21.95 per barrel.