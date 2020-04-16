Crude oil futures gain 3% in afternoon trade

Crude oil futures rose to Rs 1,576 per barrel on April 17 as participants increased their long positions. Oil prices rebounded after WTI futures had fallen to an 18-year low on hopes that producers would curtail production due to demand destruction caused by the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that US crude stock jumped by 19.2 million barrels for the ended April 10.

Saudi Aramco sweetens terms for crude delivery by offering deferred payment options up to 90 days to refineries in Asia and Europe, which have suffered due to collapse in oil demand, lessening their financial pain while looking to increase market share, Reuters reported.

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking, expects global and MCX crude prices to witness further weakness as American stockpiles have been in line at 13.5 million barrels.

In the futures market, crude oil for April delivery touched an intraday high and low of Rs 1,584 and Rs 1,535 per barrel on the MCX, respectively. So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 1,500 and a high of Rs 4,186.

Crude oil delivery for April gained Rs 46, or 3.01 percent, to Rs 1,575 per barrel at 14:45 hours IST. The same for May delivery rose Rs 29, or 1.39 percent, to Rs 2,119 per barrel.

The value of April and May contracts traded so far is Rs 1,841.70 crore and Rs 158.11 crore, respectively.

MCX Crude oil is expected to trade in a rangebound market having support at Rs 1,500 level and resistance at Rs 1,620 level, Motilal Oswal said in a reent report.

West Texas Intermediate crude jumped 1.71 percent to $20.21 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark was up 2.67 percent to $28.43 per barrel.