you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 03:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude oil futures gain 3.99%, up 168.67% from April lows

MCX May crude futures have gained 168.67 percent from the low of Rs 795 it hit on April 28.

Sandeep Sinha @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil futures gained to Rs 2,136 per barrel on May 15 as participants increased their long position. Oil price jumped after data from China showed crude consumption picked up in April as refineries ramped up operations.

MCX May crude futures have gained 168.67 percent from the low of Rs 795 it hit on April 28.

The US commodities markets regulator cautioned exchanges and brokerages on May 14 to be ready for volatility and possible negative pricing for certain contracts, nearly one month after US oil futures dropped to negative for the first time in history.

Crude traded higher with positive industrial data from China and expectations of more stimulus from the US. Prices got additional support after the IEA said that global oil demand was improving stronger than expected, said Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities.

Crude oil prices rallied to three weeks high on supportive fundamentals. The fall in US weekly inventories and output cut effects from OPEC plus nations supported crude oil prices to trade higher.

In the futures market, crude oil for May delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 2,172 and an intraday low of Rs 2,085 per barrel on MCX. So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 796 and a high of Rs 3,905.

Crude oil delivery for May rose Rs 82, or 3.99 percent, to Rs 2,136 per barrel at 15:25 hours IST with a business turnover of 3,763 lots.

Crude oil delivery for June gained Rs 49, or 2.32 percent, to Rs 2,164 per barrel with a business volume of 2,176 lots. The May crude futures narrowed its premium against June crude contract to Rs 41, or 2.32 percent.

The value of May and June contracts traded so far is Rs 929.56 crore and Rs 74.41 crore, respectively.

Patel expects oil to trade higher as prices have breached the near-term resistance at $27. The next resistance lies near $30 and support at $27. MCX Crude oil May futures have support at Rs 2,080 with resistance at Rs 2,210.

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 1.34 percent at $27.93 per barrel, while Brent crude, the London-based international benchmark was up 1.93 percent to $31.73 per barrel.

For All Commodities Related News - Click Here

First Published on May 15, 2020 03:49 pm

tags #Brent crude #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news #WTI crude

