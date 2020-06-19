Crude oil futures gain 3.55%, WTI reclaims $40 a barrel

Crude oil futures climbed to Rs 3,072 per barrel on June 19 as participants increased their long positions.

Prices strengthened after OPEC+ nations reaffirmed their commitment on output cuts. Iraq and Kazakhstan agreed to compensate for the overproduction in meetings with other members.

Global oil demand has seen steady recovery with ease in lockdown restrictions and reopening of economic activity.

Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities, said crude oil prices witnessed strong recovery on June 19 on higher demand prospects, with effective output cuts from OPEC+ nations.

In the futures market, crude oil for June delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 3,072 and an intraday low of Rs 2,981 per barrel on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 1,361 and a high of Rs 4,415.

Crude oil futures for June delivery gained Rs 105, or 3.55 percent, to Rs 3,061 per barrel at 15:25 hours IST on a business turnover of 2,858 lots.

The same for July delivery edged higher by Rs 98, or 3.28 percent, to Rs 3,083 per barrel with a business volume of 3,022 lots.

The value of June and July contracts traded so far is Rs 1,105.46 crore and Rs 235.83 crore, respectively.

Patel expects oil prices to trade up for the day with support at $38 and resistance at $43. "MCX July Crude Oil futures has support at Rs 2,980 with resistance at Rs 3,210."

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 3.19 percent at $40.08 per barrel, while Brent crude, the London-based international benchmark, was up 2.67 percent to $42.62 per barrel.