Crude oil futures gain 22% in afternoon trade

Crude oil futures jumped to Rs 1,981 per barrel on April 3 due to short covering of positions by participants tracking global cues. Oil prices gained over 21 percent in international trade on April 2 following US President Donald Trump's tweet that Saudi Arabia and Russia have agreed to cut output by 10-15 million barrel.

Saudi Arabia on April 2 made a surprise appeal for an urgent meeting of OPEC+ nations to stabilise the oil market amid a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak too said the country has no plan of raising oil production. Both moves lent support to crude prices.

In the futures market, crude oil for April delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 1,989 and an intraday low of Rs 1,660 per barrel on the MCX. So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 1,550 and a high of Rs 4,186 per barrel.

Crude oil delivery for April gained Rs 360, or 22.21 percent, to Rs 1,981 per barrel at 14:35 hours IST. The same for May delivery rose Rs 276, or 14.4 percent, to Rs 2,193 per barrel.

The value of April and May contracts traded so far is Rs 3,035.79 crore and Rs 180.87 crore, respectively.

"MCX crude oil has strong resistance at Rs 2,060-2,140 level, whereas support is placed at 1,720-1,650 level. If prices sustain and break above this resistance level, it will confirm a further positive move towards Rs 2,300-2,380 levels," Motilal Oswal said in a recent report.

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 1.94 percent to $25.81 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark was up 5.64 percent to $31.63 per barrel.