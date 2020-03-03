App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude oil futures gain 2.71% in afternoon trade

The value of the February contract traded so far is Rs 5,686.44 crore and March contract saw value of Rs 133.26 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil futures jumped to Rs 3,768 per barrel on March 3 as participants increased their long position as seen by the open interest. Oil prices jumped 5 percent in yesterday's session on expectations that central banks may announce financial stimulus to offset coronavirus impacts on the global economy and rising hope of deeper cut by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec).

Market players will be keenly watching the outcome of Opec meeting in Vienna scheduled for March 5-6 for any further cues.

In the futures market, crude oil touched an intraday high of Rs 3,526 and an intraday low of Rs 3,449 per barrel on MCX. For the March series, the crude touched a low of Rs 3,206 and a high of Rs 4,604.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil delivery for March contracts rose Rs 93, or 2.71 percent, to Rs 3,524 per barrel with a business turnover of 25,484 lots.

The crude for delivery in April contracts gained Rs 107, or 3.1 percent to Rs 3,564 per barrel with a business volume of 1,916 lots.

MCX crude oil is expected to trade positively with support at Rs 3,410 and intermediate support at Rs 3,460, according to Motilal Oswal. The brokerage firm advised its clients to buy targeting higher resistance at Rs 3,545-3,575 zone.

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 2.74 percent to $48.03 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up 2.33 percent to $53.09 per barrel.

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 03:23 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news #OPEC

