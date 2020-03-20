App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2020 12:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crude oil futures gain 2.68% on global cues

Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude prices higher in futures trade.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil prices on March 20 rose 2.68 percent to Rs 2,033 per barrel as participants widened their positions tracking a positive trend overseas. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in April traded higher by Rs 53, or 2.68 percent, to Rs 2,033 per barrel in 46,577 lots.

Crude oil for May delivery was up by Rs 28, or 1.31 percent, to Rs 2,158 per barrel with an open interest of 822 lots.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate was trading higher by 1.71 percent at $25.65 per barrel and, Brent crude was up by 1.16 percent to $28.80 per barrel in New York.

First Published on Mar 20, 2020 11:45 am

