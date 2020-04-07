App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 03:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude oil futures gain 1.22% in afternoon trade

The value of April and May contracts traded so far is Rs 2,120.23 crore and Rs 122.78 crore, respectively

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil futures rose to Rs 2,073 per barrel on April 7 as participants increased their long positions. Oil prices gained on expectation that major crude producers will reach an output cut agreement to support global prices.

Crude prices also edged higher after militants fired three rockets that landed near a residential and office complex operated by Halliburton in the Burjesia area in Iraq's oil-rich Basra province.

In the futures market, crude oil for April delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 2,089 and an intraday low of Rs 2,034 per barrel on the MCX. So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 1,550 and a high of Rs 4,186.

Close

Crude oil delivery for April gained Rs 25, or 1.22 percent, to Rs 2,063 per barrel at 14:40 hours IST. The same for May delivery rose Rs 120, or 5.35 percent, to Rs 2,365 per barrel.

related news

The value of April and May contracts traded so far is Rs 2,120.23 crore and Rs 122.78 crore, respectively.

Motilal Oswal said MCX crude oil is expected to trade positively with strong support at Rs 1,970 levels and intermediate support at Rs 2,020 levels. "Buying on dip is advised, targeting higher resistance at Rs 2,120-2,200 zone."

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 3.57 percent to $27.01 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up 2.27 percent to $33.80 per barrel.

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 03:12 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news

