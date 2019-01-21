App
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 12:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crude oil futures gain 1.06% on global cues

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in February was trading higher by Rs 41, or 1.06 per cent, at Rs 3,895 per barrel with a business turnover of 5,708 lots.

PTI
Crude oil prices rose 1.06 per cent to Rs 3,895 per barrel in futures market Monday as speculators widened positions amid firm global cues.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in February was trading higher by Rs 41, or 1.06 per cent, at Rs 3,895 per barrel with a business turnover of 5,708 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in crude oil futures to building up of fresh positions by participants, driven by a firm trend overseas where it crossed the $62 mark to trade at a two-month high, supported by supply cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Meanwhile, US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude prices were up 0.39 per cent at $54.25 and Brent crude rose 0.38 per cent to $62.94 a barrel.
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 12:35 pm

