App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude oil futures flat at Rs 2,909 per barrel, Brent reclaims $41/bbl

In the futures market, crude oil for June delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 2,926 and an intraday low of Rs 2,846 per barrel on the MCX

Sandeep Sinha @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil futures were trading flat at Rs 2,909 per barrel on June 18 as participants increased their long positions. The black gold is likely to take further cue from OPEC+ meeting starting June 18 to review compliance about output cuts by member nations.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that US crude inventories jumped 1.2 million barrels to 539.3 for the week ended June 12.

Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities, said crude oil prices continued their downside on June 18 on growing worries over a demand recovery as rising virus cases in China raised questions over the growth in fuel demand.

Close

Beijing has cancelled flights over rise in virus cases, with total infections at 150 by June 18. The record levels of US crude oil inventories also pressured oil prices after weekly oil inventories rose by 1.2 million barrels in the previous week.

related news

In the futures market, crude oil for June delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 2,926 and an intraday low of Rs 2,846 per barrel on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 1,361 and a high of Rs 4,415.

Crude oil futures for June delivery gained Rs 2, or 0.07 percent, to Rs 2,909 per barrel at 15:17 hours IST on a business turnover of 3,646 lots.

The same for July delivery was up by Rs 2, or 0.07 percent, to Rs 2,940 per barrel on a business volume of 1,210 lots.

The value of June and July contracts traded so far is Rs 1,183.71 crore and Rs 60.24 crore, respectively.

Patel expects oil prices to trade sideways with support at $37 and resistance at $40. "MCX June Crude Oil futures has support at Rs 2,820 with resistance at Rs 2,970."

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.42 percent at $38.12 per barrel, while Brent crude, the London-based international benchmark, was up 0.79 percent to $41.03 per barrel.

For All Commodities Related News - Click Here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 04:03 pm

tags #Brent crude #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #WTI crude

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 crisis | Resumption of local units, imports from China ease supply shortage of Vitamin C tablets

COVID-19 crisis | Resumption of local units, imports from China ease supply shortage of Vitamin C tablets

COVID-19 impact | India's economy to contract by 4% in FY21, says ADB

COVID-19 impact | India's economy to contract by 4% in FY21, says ADB

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.