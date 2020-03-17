App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude oil futures flat at Rs 2,160/bbl, bias remain on the downside

The value of March and April contracts traded so far is Rs 2,597.72 crore and Rs 171.48 crore, respectively

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil futures traded flat at Rs 2,160 per barrel on March 17 as participants increased their long position as seen by open interest positions. Oil prices jumped as the sharp drop encouraged buyers to book deliveries at a lower prices.

In the futures market, crude oil for March delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 2,253 and a low of Rs 2,159 per barrel on MCX. So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 2,123 and a high of Rs 4,604.

Crude oil delivery for March dipped Rs 2, or 0.09 percent, to Rs 2,159 per barrel at 15:25 hours IST. The same April was down Rs 3, or 0.13 percent, to Rs 2,221 per barrel.

Close

The value of March and April contracts traded so far is Rs 2,597.72 crore and Rs 171.48 crore, respectively.

related news

Kotak Securities said MCX Crude has support at Rs 2,100 and is likely to trade in the range of Rs 2,100-2,330 on March 17. "Bias remains sideways to downside for the day."

MCX Crude is expected to trade negatively with resistance at Rs 2,320 and Rs 2,260 levels, according to Motilal Oswal. The brokerage firm advised clients to sell on rallies, targeting lower support at Rs 2,160-2,080 zone.

West Texas Intermediate crude was marginally up 0.97 percent to $29.28 per barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, slipped 0.87 percent to $29.79 per barrel at 15:30 hours.

For All Commodities Related News - Click Here

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 03:53 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news

most popular

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: In process of getting private testing labs on board, says ICMR

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: In process of getting private testing labs on board, says ICMR

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.