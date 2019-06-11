Crude oil futures fall Rs 11 on weak global cues

Crude oil futures dropped by Rs 11 to Rs 3,743 per barrel on June 11 as speculators cut bets despite an upbeat trend overseas.

On Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in June contracts dropped by Rs 11, or 0.29 percent, to Rs 3,743 per barrel in 19,759 lots.

Analysts said investor sentiment in crude futures market dampened after oil prices fell in global markets.

Brent crude futures were trading 0.42 percent lower at $62.03 per barrel.