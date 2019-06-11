App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 03:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crude oil futures fall Rs 11 on weak global cues

Analysts said investor sentiment in crude futures market dampened after oil prices fell in global markets.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Crude oil futures dropped by Rs 11 to Rs 3,743 per barrel on June 11 as speculators cut bets despite an upbeat trend overseas.

On Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in June contracts dropped by Rs 11, or 0.29 percent, to Rs 3,743 per barrel in 19,759 lots.

Analysts said investor sentiment in crude futures market dampened after oil prices fell in global markets.

Brent crude futures were trading 0.42 percent lower at $62.03 per barrel.
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 03:11 pm

