you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 01:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crude oil futures fall over 1% on weak global cues

On the MCX, crude oil for delivery in October dropped by Rs 41, or 1.07 percent, to Rs 3,777 per barrel with a business volume of 16,014 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil futures fell by Rs 41 at Rs 3,777 per barrel on October 17 after participants reduced positions tracking a subdued trend in global markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in October dropped by Rs 41, or 1.07 percent, to Rs 3,777 per barrel with a business volume of 16,014 lots.

For November delivery, crude oil was quoting lower by Rs 42, or 1.08 percent, at Rs 3,800 per barrel in 1,213 lots.

Analysts said the fall in crude oil futures was mostly due to trimming of positions by traders amid weak global cues.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 1.01 percent lower at $52.82 per barrel.

Meanwhile, Brent Crude, the international benchmark slipped 0.84 percent to trade at $58.92 per barrel in New York.

First Published on Oct 17, 2019 01:42 pm

tags #Commodities #Crude oil #markets #MCX

