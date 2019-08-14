Crude oil futures fall on weak global cues

Crude oil futures dropped by Rs 21 to Rs 4,016 per barrel on August 14 as speculators cut bets amid weak global cues.

On Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in August contracts dropped by Rs 21, or 0.52 per cent, to Rs 4,016 per barrel in 21,899 lots.

Analysts said investor sentiment in crude futures market dampened after oil prices fell in global markets.