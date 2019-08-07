App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 01:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crude oil futures fall on weak global cues

On the MCX, crude for delivery in August contracts dropped by Rs 55, or 1.43 percent, to Rs 3,803 per barrel in 21,894 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil futures dropped by Rs 55 to Rs 3,803 per barrel on August 7 as speculators cut bets amid weak global cues.

On Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in August contracts dropped by Rs 55, or 1.43 percent, to Rs 3,803 per barrel in 21,894 lots.

Marketmen said investor sentiment in crude futures market dampened after oil prices fell in global markets.

Close
The West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.21 percent to $53.52, Brent crude futures were trading 0.27 percent lower at $58.78 per barrel.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 7, 2019 12:55 pm

tags #Commodities #Crude oil #MCX

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.