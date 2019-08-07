Crude oil futures fall on weak global cues

On the MCX, crude for delivery in August contracts dropped by Rs 55, or 1.43 percent, to Rs 3,803 per barrel in 21,894 lots.
Crude oil futures dropped by Rs 55 to Rs 3,803 per barrel on August 7 as speculators cut bets amid weak global cues.
On Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in August contracts dropped by Rs 55, or 1.43 percent, to Rs 3,803 per barrel in 21,894 lots.
Marketmen said investor sentiment in crude futures market dampened after oil prices fell in global markets.
The West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.21 percent to $53.52, Brent crude futures were trading 0.27 percent lower at $58.78 per barrel.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 7, 2019 12:55 pm