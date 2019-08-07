Crude oil futures fall on weak global cues

Crude oil futures dropped by Rs 55 to Rs 3,803 per barrel on August 7 as speculators cut bets amid weak global cues.

On Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in August contracts dropped by Rs 55, or 1.43 percent, to Rs 3,803 per barrel in 21,894 lots.

Marketmen said investor sentiment in crude futures market dampened after oil prices fell in global markets.