Crude oil futures fall on low demand

Crude oil futures fell 0.54 percent to Rs 3,859 per barrel on October 1 after speculators booked profits at existing levels amid subdued spot demand.

Crude oil for delivery in October was trading lower by Rs 21, or 0.54 percent, to Rs 3,859 per barrel with a business volume of 18,937 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

The oil for delivery in November, too, shed by Rs 18, or 0.46 percent, to Rs 3,872 per barrel in 239 lots.