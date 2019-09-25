App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 01:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crude oil futures fall on low demand

Crude oil contracts for October delivery traded lower by Rs 35, or 0.86 percent, at Rs 4,048 per barrel with a business volume of 14,562 lots on the MCX.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil futures fell 0.86 percent to Rs 4,048 per barrel on September 25 as speculators booked profits at existing levels, amid subdued spot demand.

Crude oil contracts for October delivery traded lower by Rs 35, or 0.86 percent, at Rs 4,048 per barrel with a business volume of 14,562 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

Crude oil contracts for November delivery traded lower by Rs 38, or 0.93 percent, at Rs 4,050 per barrel in a business turnover of 138 lots.

Close

Analysts said the fall in crude oil futures was in tune with a weak trend in domestic markets, where it slipped on profit-booking by speculators.

related news

Meanwhile, the West Texas Intermediate shed 0.75 percent to $56.86 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent was down 0.95 percent to $62.50 per barrel in New York.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 25, 2019 01:30 pm

tags #Commodities

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.