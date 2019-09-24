Crude oil futures fall on low demand

Crude oil futures fell 0.19 percent to Rs 4,143 per barrel on Tuesday after speculators booked profits at existing levels amid subdued spot demand.

Crude oil for delivery in October was trading lower by Rs 10, or 0.19 percent, at Rs 4,143 per barrel with a business volume of 16,009 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

The oil for delivery in November, too, shed Rs 8, or 0.19 percent, to Rs 4,143 per barrel in 182 lots.