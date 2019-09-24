Crude oil futures fall on low demand

Crude oil for delivery in October was trading lower by Rs 10, or 0.19 percent, at Rs 4,143 per barrel with a business volume of 16,009 lots on the MCX.
Crude oil futures fell 0.19 percent to Rs 4,143 per barrel on Tuesday after speculators booked profits at existing levels amid subdued spot demand.
The oil for delivery in November, too, shed Rs 8, or 0.19 percent, to Rs 4,143 per barrel in 182 lots.
However, Crude oil prices firmed up globally with the global benchmark Brent gaining 0.60 percent at $64.38 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate 0.56 percent at $53.51.
First Published on Sep 24, 2019 01:01 pm