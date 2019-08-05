App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 01:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crude oil futures fall on global cues

On the MCX, crude oil for delivery in August contracts fell by Rs 18, or 0.46 percent, to Rs 3,873 per barrel with a business turnover of 29,110 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil futures on August 5 declined 0.46 percent to Rs 3,873 per barrel as speculators cut bets to book profits amid weak global cues.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in August contracts fell by Rs 18, or 0.46 percent, to Rs 3,873 per barrel with a business turnover of 29,110 lots.

Analysts said trading sentiments turned weak after prices eased in global markets and profit-booking by speculators mainly exerted pressure on prices.

Close
Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1.24 percent to $54.97 a barrel, while brent, the international benchmark also shed 1.36 percent to $61.05 a barrel.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 5, 2019 01:10 pm

tags #Commodities #Crude oil #MCX

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.