Crude oil futures fall on global cues

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in August contracts fell by Rs 18, or 0.46 percent, to Rs 3,873 per barrel with a business turnover of 29,110 lots.

Analysts said trading sentiments turned weak after prices eased in global markets and profit-booking by speculators mainly exerted pressure on prices.