Crude oil futures fall 1.6% to Rs 3,010 per barrel on weak rupee, global cues

Crude oil futures slid to Rs 3,010 per barrel on September 3 as participants increased their short positions. Prices slipped on concerns of slowing economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and a sharp depreciation in the rupee against the dollar.

The US Federal Reserve survey on September 2 showed that the economy continues to grow at a sluggish pace than prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that US crude declined by 9.4 million barrels for the week-ended August 28, the sixth week of drawdown.

Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities said, “Crude oil prices traded down despite bullish weekly inventory data on lower demand amid slower refinery run rates. Due to shutdowns ahead of Hurricane Laura, US refinery utilisation rates fell 5.3 percentage points to 76.7 percent of total capacity."

“NYMEX crude trades lower near $40.84/bbl as rising OPEC production, mixed US economic data and rising US-China tensions are weighing on prices. Firmness in the US Dollar Index is also putting pressure on prices. Crude may remain sideways to lower as improving demand outlook is countered by improving supply,” Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities, said.

In the futures market, crude oil for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 3,060 and a low of Rs 2,996 per barrel on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 2,943 and a high of Rs 3,285.

Crude oil futures for September delivery slipped Rs 49, or 1.6 percent, to Rs 3,010 per barrel at 15:26 hours IST on a business turnover of 4,009 lots. The same for October delivery was down Rs 42, or 1.36 percent, to Rs 3,050 per barrel on a business volume of 79 lots.

The value of September and October’s contracts traded so far is Rs 603.60 crore and Rs 4.34 crore, respectively.

Patel expects oil prices to trade sideways to down for the day. "MCX September Crude Oil futures has support at Rs 2,970 and resistance at Rs 3,090."

West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 1.4 percent to $40.93 per barrel, while Brent crude, the London-based international benchmark, was down 1.49 percent to $43.77 per barrel.