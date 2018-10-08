App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2018 01:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crude oil futures fall 1.44% on weak global cues

Analysts said a weak trend in global market after the US said it may grant waivers to sanctions against Iran's oil exports next month and as Saudi Arabia was said to be replacing any potential shortfall from Iran, weighed on crude futures here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil futures slipped by 1.44 percent to Rs 5,466 per barrel Monday, as traders cut exposure at the existing levels amid a weak trend in the Asian trade.

Crude oil for October was trading lower by Rs 80, or 1.44 percent, to Rs 5,466 per barrel with a business volume of 2,472 lots at the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

Analysts said a weak trend in global market after the US said it may grant waivers to sanctions against Iran's oil exports next month and as Saudi Arabia was said to be replacing any potential shortfall from Iran, weighed on crude futures here.

The US benchmark West Texas Intermediate fell 54 cents, or 0.73 percent, to USD 73.80, while Brent, the international benchmark, was down 80 cents, or 0.95 percent, to USD 83.36 a barrel.
First Published on Oct 8, 2018 01:42 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.