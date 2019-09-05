Crude oil futures fall 1.01% on global cues

Crude oil futures fell 1.01 percent to Rs 4,034 per barrel on September 5 in line with a weak trend in overseas markets.

Crude oil contracts for September delivery traded lower by Rs 41, or 1.01 percent, at Rs 4,034 per barrel with a business volume of 28,055 lots on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

The crude oil contracts for October delivery traded down by Rs 42, or 1.03 percent, to Rs 4,040 per barrel in a business turnover of 724 lots.

Analysts said the fall in oil prices was mostly in tune with a weak trend in global markets.