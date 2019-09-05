App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2019 01:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crude oil futures fall 1.01% on global cues

Crude oil contracts for September delivery traded lower by Rs 41, or 1.01 percent, at Rs 4,034 per barrel with a business volume of 28,055 lots on MCX.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil futures fell 1.01 percent to Rs 4,034 per barrel on September 5 in line with a weak trend in overseas markets.

Crude oil contracts for September delivery traded lower by Rs 41, or 1.01 percent, at Rs 4,034 per barrel with a business volume of 28,055 lots on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

The crude oil contracts for October delivery traded down by Rs 42, or 1.03 percent, to Rs 4,040 per barrel in a business turnover of 724 lots.

Close

Analysts said the fall in oil prices was mostly in tune with a weak trend in global markets.

related news

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate was down 1.54 percent to $57.68, while global benchmark Brent was down 1.31 percent to $64.20 a barrel.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 5, 2019 12:59 pm

tags #Commodities #Crude oil #MCX

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.